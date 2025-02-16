Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Update

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Prenetics Global Stock Down 1.2 %
PRE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,145. Prenetics Global has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 191.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Prenetics Global in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.
