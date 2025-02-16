Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.130-3.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.13-3.33 EPS.

Shares of POR opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

