Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.83 ($0.06). 678,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,870,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Poolbeg Pharma Price Performance
Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile
Poolbeg Pharma plc is focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.
Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value.
