Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,482,000 after purchasing an additional 471,879 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 635,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 369,950 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 241,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

