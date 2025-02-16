Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,284,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

