Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.51. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $193.72 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

