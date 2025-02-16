Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $46.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $46,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,185,000 after acquiring an additional 173,127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.40. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

