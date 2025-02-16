Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,332 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

