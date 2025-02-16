Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $86,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

