PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 115,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.