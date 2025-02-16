PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFLT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

