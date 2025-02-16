Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of PENMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 1,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,639. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

