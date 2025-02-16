Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Peninsula Energy Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of PENMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 1,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,639. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.
About Peninsula Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peninsula Energy
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.