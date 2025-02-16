PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 3,564,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 955.4 days.
PCCW Trading Up 3.6 %
PCWLF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.58. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. PCCW has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.63.
PCCW Company Profile
