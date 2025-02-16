PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 3,564,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 955.4 days.

PCCW Trading Up 3.6 %

PCWLF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.58. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. PCCW has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company’s services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

