Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Short Interest Update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. 3,909,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,540. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 33.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 89.2% in the third quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 66.7% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

