Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRTO. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 19.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after buying an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,507 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,653,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103,593 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $332,979.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,346,334.52. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $115,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,190.75. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,516. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of CRTO opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. Analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

