Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Reddit in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit Price Performance

RDDT stock opened at $196.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28. Reddit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 19,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,841,198.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,771,740.30. This trade represents a 2.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total transaction of $2,827,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at $124,083,012.24. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,357 shares of company stock worth $39,357,388.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDDT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Reddit from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reddit from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reddit

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.