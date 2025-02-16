Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in Myomo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 356,392 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Myomo by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Myomo in the third quarter valued at $149,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Myomo in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Myomo from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.68. Myomo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

