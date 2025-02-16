Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $9,142,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 323,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4,027.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4,075.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGR opened at $35.51 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $596.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates under the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

