Palouse Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,458.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.24.

EA stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,635. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

