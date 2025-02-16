Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 943.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,348 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock worth $642,660,729 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $120.67. The company has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

