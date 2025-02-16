OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Short Interest Update

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,142.0 days.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Price Performance

OTPBF stock opened at C$50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.96. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a 1 year low of C$50.00 and a 1 year high of C$50.00.

About OTP Bank Nyrt.

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, municipalities, corporations, and enterprises. The company offers deposits, debit cards, insurance agency, account management, leasing and treasury, securities, factoring, payment and investment, and other products and services for individual and enterprise customers.

