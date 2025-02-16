Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $6.67. Origin Energy shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 512 shares.

Origin Energy Stock Up 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments.

