Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) vs. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $7.19 million 0.95 -$2.76 million N/A N/A TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.4% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

