OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.36 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19). OptiBiotix Health shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 17,286 shares trading hands.

OptiBiotix Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.37.

Get OptiBiotix Health alerts:

About OptiBiotix Health

(Get Free Report)

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.