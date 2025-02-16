OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.36 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19). OptiBiotix Health shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 17,286 shares trading hands.
OptiBiotix Health Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.37.
About OptiBiotix Health
OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OptiBiotix Health
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.