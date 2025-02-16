Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,166 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $372,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.77 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $135.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

