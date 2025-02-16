ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

