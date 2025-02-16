One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.37 ($0.06). One Media iP Group shares last traded at GBX 4.14 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,163,432 shares trading hands.

One Media iP Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of £9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22.

About One Media iP Group

