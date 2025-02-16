Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $26.45 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

