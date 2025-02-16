Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $26.45 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 7.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
