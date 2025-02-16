OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
OFS Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 89.4% annually over the last three years.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OCCIN stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
