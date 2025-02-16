OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.5%.
OFS Credit Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.34.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
