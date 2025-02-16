Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 104.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 296,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,824,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 1,047,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 373,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

