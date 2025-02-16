Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 17.1% – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) traded up 17.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 26,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 17.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Company insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

