Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W) Trading Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 48,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 123,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

About Occidental Petroleum Corp WT

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

