Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,242,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 5,139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 306.0 days.
Ocado Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS OCDGF remained flat at $3.97 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.
About Ocado Group
