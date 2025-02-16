Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.82. 26,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 40,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Oblong Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oblong

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oblong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Oblong as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

