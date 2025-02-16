Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
OCSL stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 328.36%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
