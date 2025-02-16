NYL Investors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,418,000 after buying an additional 2,393,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

