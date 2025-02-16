Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $998,601,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,989,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,886,000 after acquiring an additional 374,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after acquiring an additional 695,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.17.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.