Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nutanix by 26.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 39.9% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 782.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 101.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,410. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

NTNX opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

