NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 646,802 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $914,534.40, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

