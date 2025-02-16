NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 646,802 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTN
NTN Buzztime Trading Up 6.7 %
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.