Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,468,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 9,596,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.3 days.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NPIFF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. 135,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,681. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -341.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

