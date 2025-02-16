Nkcfo LLC Has $85,000 Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Nkcfo LLC cut its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 31.8% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $747,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $3,026,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,604,247.12. This trade represents a 8.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $70,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,094.60. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,111,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,865,763 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIMS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.