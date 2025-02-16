Nkcfo LLC Acquires Shares of 29,000 Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Separately, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Transactions at Finance of America Companies

In other news, Director Lance West sold 13,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $282,422.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,277.73. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norma Corio bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $110,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at $424,613.80. This trade represents a 35.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,632 shares of company stock worth $937,887. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Finance of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOA opened at $24.59 on Friday. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $244.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Finance of America Companies Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

