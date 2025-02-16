Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. State Street makes up 1.2% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in State Street by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.73.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.20. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

