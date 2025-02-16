Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 480,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 357.9 days.

Nitori Trading Down 8.5 %

Nitori stock traded down $9.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.27. 313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.03. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $97.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.09.

Get Nitori alerts:

About Nitori

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising and public relations support; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance agency and clothing related, as well as information system and digital base businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.