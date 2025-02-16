Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 480,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 357.9 days.
Nitori Trading Down 8.5 %
Nitori stock traded down $9.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.27. 313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.03. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $97.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.09.
About Nitori
