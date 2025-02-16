NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,843 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXDT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

