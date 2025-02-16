NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWTI traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $25.13. 11,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Featured Stories

