Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 197,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,157,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,995,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 451,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 236,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.