Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOE opened at $164.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.66 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.