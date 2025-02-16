New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 36,555 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,555 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $25,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $14,199,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,614,015 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

